* People keep texting when they are behind the wheel, so an
engineer has found a technological solution. The problem: He can
not do it on his own. (nyti.ms/1y4HCtc)
* An investigation by the New York Times into the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration's handling of major safety
defects over the past decade found that it frequently has been
slow to identify problems, tentative to act and reluctant to
employ its full legal powers against companies. (nyti.ms/1wlqQ4x)
* Parent groups and privacy advocates are challenging the
practices of an industry built on data collection, and
California has passed wide-ranging legislation protecting
students' personal information. (nyti.ms/1q60b6d)
* Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp - owner of
Match.com, OkCupid and other sites - has been increasing its
presence in the terrain that combines technology and romance in
the last 10 years, but the market has become crowded. (nyti.ms/1D9nztS)
* The smartphone offerings of Apple Inc, Amazon.com
Inc, Microsoft Corp and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd have a lot to say about the companies' approach
to most everything. (nyti.ms/1D9nNB3)
* Activist investor William Ackman's new fund, Pershing
Square Holdings, is expected to be listed on the Amsterdam Stock
Exchange. (nyti.ms/1s7ilpJ)
* Heineken, the Dutch brewer, said on Sunday it
had rejected a takeover approach made by SABMiller,
putting on ice what would have been a multibillion-dollar beer
deal. With a valuation of about $44 billion, Heineken is one of
the last big independent brewers in the world, remaining
autonomous in an era of global consolidation. (nyti.ms/1sUL3OP)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)