Sept 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An expert panel voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for the
Food and Drug Administration to impose strict new limitations on
the multibillion-dollar testosterone drug industry, recommending
that the agency tighten labels for the medicines so they are not
prescribed to men who only have problems related to aging, such
as low energy and libido. (nyti.ms/1p1W1Ni)
* As hospitals merge and buy up physician practices,
creating new behemoths, one federal agency is raising a lonely
but powerful voice, suggesting that consumers may be victimized
by the trend toward consolidation. The Federal Trade Commission
says that mergers tend to reduce competition, and that doctors
and hospitals can usually achieve the benefits of coordinated
care without a full merger. (nyti.ms/1o4Pp0r)
* Blue Origin, a private space company owned by Amazon.com
founder Jeff Bezos, said on Wednesday that it had
agreed to work with a joint venture run by Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp to build new engines for their
Atlas 5 rockets. (nyti.ms/1yi5HNe)
* The Justice Department has a suggestion for banks hoping
to avoid criminal charges: Rat out your employees. Marshall
Miller, the No 2 official in the Justice Department's criminal
division, detailed in a speech on Wednesday how banks would
either earn credit for exposing nefarious individuals or face
charges for protecting them. (nyti.ms/1mdJkUj)
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest
rates. The economic recovery has stayed on course in recent
months, and the Fed's policy-making committee said on Wednesday
that it saw no reason to change its own plans, rejecting calls
for a faster retreat from its long-running stimulus campaign. (nyti.ms/1s7JUFs)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)