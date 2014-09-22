Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The market debut of the Alibaba Group, the
Chinese Internet titan, hit the stock markets like a meteor last
week, and thanks to $500 million in investments made in Alibaba
in 2011 and 2012, American investment firm Silver Lake now sits
on a stake worth more than $5.1 billion, after having reaped
$278.8 million by selling a fraction of its holdings.(nyti.ms/1tRanG0)
* Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said late
on Sunday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion, including the
assumption of debt. (nyti.ms/1wExBi1)
* EMC Corp, the computer storage company now facing
pressure from a big activist hedge fund, had held discussions
with Hewlett-Packard about a merger, though those talks
have since ended, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday.
(nyti.ms/1qlyLJC)
* Governor Jerry Brown of California has signed several
bills to help build the market for electric cars in his state,
two days ahead of speaking alongside world leaders at the United
Nations this week for a summit meeting on climate change. The
legislation is designed to make electric cars more affordable
for low-income residents, and the intent is to have at least one
million zero-emission and near-zero-emission vehicles on the
state's roads by 2023. (nyti.ms/1tRd8qC)
* As magazines and newspapers continue to lose print
readers, they are scrambling to secure customers for their
digital products, and are finding them increasingly through
social media. Pinterest has forged close relationships with
magazines, especially those focused on women, who make up 71
percent of Pinterest users. It is a leading driver of traffic to
certain magazines, and in some cases - like Self - it serves as
a bigger source of reader referrals than either Facebook Inc
or Twitter Inc. (nyti.ms/1B0J6RD)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)