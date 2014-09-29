Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the
* Tobacco companies are putting out among the strongest
health warnings in the fledgling e-cigarette industry, going
further even than the familiar ones on actual cigarettes, a
leading cause of death. It has left the industry's critics
scratching their heads and deeply skeptical. (nyti.ms/ZjEBpI)
* The United States Department of Agriculture plans to
announce Monday that it will spend $52 million to support local
and regional food systems like farmers' markets and food hubs
and to spur research on organic farming. (nyti.ms/1rwtFj6)
* Facebook Inc plans to roll out a rebuilt ad
platform, called Atlas, on Monday that will allow marketers to
tap its detailed knowledge of its users to direct ads to those
people on thousands of other websites and mobile apps. (nyti.ms/ZjCCBM)
* A third Allergan Inc's shareholder, Jackson Square
Partners has come forward to insist that the Botox maker not
agree to an all-cash acquisition that would thwart a takeover
offer before a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 18. (nyti.ms/1Czp1EA)
* A group of New York hedge funds that sued Argentina is now
asking a New York court to lower the temperature a little on the
long-running and acrimonious dispute. The group, led by Paul
Singer's NML Capital, appealed on Friday to Judge Thomas Griesa
of the Federal District Court in Manhattan to allow Citigroup
Inc to make a $5 million payment to bondholders by a
Tuesday deadline. (nyti.ms/1plit4a)
* Hundreds of other writer, who publicly protested
Amazon.com Inc's actions, now want the Justice
Department to investigate Amazon for illegal monopoly tactics.
(nyti.ms/1ywgvYn)
* An audience measurement system being introduced on Monday
will allow individual magazines to capture broad consumer
engagement for the first time, whether it is a fan watching a
Cosmopolitan fashion video on a mobile phone or a reader looking
at a favorite new recipe from Bon Appétit on Pinterest. (nyti.ms/1mFdjV8)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)