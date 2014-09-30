Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a first deal of its kind, Netflix Inc and the
Weinstein Company said Monday that they planned to release next
year's sequel to the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"
simultaneously across the globe on Netflix and a select number
of Imax theaters. (nyti.ms/1pn3ua3)
* As the Obama administration tries to stop companies from
avoiding taxes by moving their headquarters overseas,
pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences Inc,
Pfizer Inc and AbbVie Inc are using another
tactic to reduce their payments to the government. (nyti.ms/1sLpzWG)
* Qatar Petroleum, along with its partner Exxon Mobil Corp
, is now requesting permission to export American gas
from the Golden Pass terminal to Asian and European markets. The
additional estimated cost: $10 billion, if not more. (nyti.ms/1DTNar0)
* The number of deaths linked to General Motors Co's
defective ignition switch has risen again - to 23, according to
new figures posted on Monday by the program set up to compensate
victims. (nyti.ms/1xvJE4w)
* The troubled retailer American Apparel named a new
interim chief executive, Scott Brubaker, on Monday in a bid to
move on from a public battle with its founder and former chief,
Dov Charney. (nyti.ms/1pD6nTd)
* Bank of America Corp has agreed to pay $7.65
million to settle federal charges that it violated record
keeping and internal rules in overstating its capital levels. (nyti.ms/1DTNTIS)
* Maurice Greenberg, the former American International Group
chief executive who through his company Starr
International continues to hold a major stake in the insurance
company and who sued the government on behalf of fellow
shareholders, is seeking more than $40 billion in compensation.
(nyti.ms/1pD6CxK)
* The Encana Corporation, one of Canada's biggest
producers of natural gas and oil, agreed on Monday to buy Athlon
Energy Inc for $5.9 billion in a move to gain a
foothold in one of North America's most oil-rich regions. (nyti.ms/1pD6Qos)
* Banco Santander SA has named a new head for its
business in Britain. Nathan Bostock will follow Ana Patricia
Botín, who succeeded her father as the Spanish bank's executive
chairwoman after his death this month. (nyti.ms/1rGRmWm)
* Tibco Software Inc, an enterprise software
company based in Silicon Valley, has agreed to sell itself to
Vista Equity Partners for $4.3 billion in the largest buyout in
the technology industry this year. (nyti.ms/1BycwXn)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)