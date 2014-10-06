Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Seeking a place for itself in a digital world increasingly dominated by mobile technology, Hewlett-Packard CO is on the verge of a sweeping reorganization, according to people familiar with the matter. One will be focused on HP's traditional business in personal computers and printers and the other will have computer servers, data storage devices, networking, software and services. (nyti.ms/ZKYd6o)

* Shuttle drivers who get Facebook Inc employees to work are complaining that their pay is so low that they cannot afford to live in the area. They are now seeking the Teamsters union's representation. The union has written to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, asking him to intervene on the drivers' behalf. (nyti.ms/1urhe9f)

* Becton Dickinson and Co, a medical technology firm, said on Sunday it would acquire CareFusion Corp, which provides products and services to hospitals, for $12.2 billion in cash and stock. (nyti.ms/1n8s3Mt)

* The price of Bitcoin fell nearly 20 percent this weekend to its lowest level of the year, prompting worries of a crash. Bitcoin was trading at about $300, up from a low of $286 on Sunday afternoon, according to CoinDesk, a virtual currency website. (nyti.ms/1vEIBLh)

* For American technology companies Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Google Inc, China is a difficult place to operate. But the social network LinkedIn Corp, has found a way to do business - by being willing to compromise on the free expression that is the backbone of life on the Western Internet. LinkedIn's experience provides a blueprint, and perhaps a cautionary lesson, for Silicon Valley as it tries to crack the vast Chinese market. (nyti.ms/1s3tPPx)

* Google Inc's driverless car may still be a work in progress, but the potential for semiautonomous vehicles on American roads is no longer the stuff of science fiction. By the end of the decade, a growing number of automakers aim to offer some form of hands-off-the-wheel, feet-off-the-pedals highway driving where a driver can sit back and let the car take control. (nyti.ms/1Ej3IJf)

* Hong Kong's silent minority of elite tend to fall in line behind the Beijing leadership on political or economic policies that touch the city. Now, it appears to be largely the squeezed middle class, and a younger generation discovering its political voice, driving the unprecedented demonstrations that have shut down major routes in some of Hong Kong's busiest districts over the past week. (nyti.ms/1sYosTF) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)