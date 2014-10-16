Oct 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration may have killed the biggest
corporate takeover of the year. AbbVie Inc, the
Illinois-based drugmaker that had agreed to pay $54 billion for
the Irish pharmaceutical company Shire Plc, now has cold
feet. AbbVie's abrupt reconsideration of the deal sent Shire's
stock price plummeting on Wednesday and provided the clearest
evidence yet that the Treasury Department had succeeded in
cracking down on corporate inversions. (nyti.ms/1sUEqww)
* The first two drugs that can slow the progression of a
fatal lung disease won approval from the Food and Drug
Administration on Wednesday, a decision that could open a new
era for patients but also a new chapter in the controversy over
high drug prices. Roche Holding AG's drugs Esbriet and
Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev, are meant to treat idiopathic
pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs that affects roughly
100,000 Americans and kills many of them in three to five years.
(nyti.ms/ZFNaL9)
* Waves of nervous selling buffeted the stock market in the
United States on Wednesday, after a steep sell-off in Europe. At
one point, the Dow Jones industrial average had plunged 460
points, or 2.8 percent, though it later swung higher to close
down 1.1 percent, or 173.45 points. The Standard & Poor's
500-stock index fell 0.8 percent, or 15.21 points. Since their
peak a month ago, American stocks have lost over $2 trillion in
value, losses that may ripple through the wider economy. (nyti.ms/1yG2bvz)
* During an event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters
on Thursday, Apple Inc is set to unveil new iPads that
are expected to include fingerprint sensors for each model. A
major revision of the full-size tablet, the iPad Air, is also
expected. (nyti.ms/1sW3Yu9)
* JPMorgan & Chase corporate race website, which is
managed by an outside vendor, has been conspicuously
inaccessible since early August, with visitors to the site
seeing only a lonely list of coming races. The link between the
breach on that website and the broader attack, which the bank
said did not compromise any financial information, has not been
previously reported. (nyti.ms/1rwp6R8)
* SolarCity Corp, installer of rooftop solar
systems, began selling bonds online to ordinary investors on
Wednesday, joining a handful of companies that are using
crowdfunding to finance solar development. The company will
issue up to $200 million in the bonds, whose maturities range
from one to seven years and carry interest rates of 2 percent to
4 percent. (nyti.ms/1sKZEwr)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)