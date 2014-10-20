Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo is betting that Tumblr's alliances with popular television shows like "The Voice" will help drive its growth. Still, 16 months after Yahoo Inc paid $1.1 billion for Tumblr, the company's investors are questioning the success of the acquisition. Independent online research firm eMarketer says that while Tumblr's growth rate is faster than that of competitors such as Pinterest or Instagram, its audience remains the smallest. (nyti.ms/1psBeTQ)

* On Sunday afternoon, IBM Corp issued a statement saying it would make an announcement on Monday. IBM did not provide any further details but analysts say the most likely possibility is that IBM's long-running negotiations to shed its computer chip manufacturing operations have resulted in a deal. (nyti.ms/1rVokgL)

* The Washington Post continued its expansion over the weekend by adding a national edition. Local newspapers across the nation can now deliver with their Sunday papers a 24-page color tabloid edition of the Washington Post. Stephen P. Hills, president and general manager of the Post, said by email that local newspapers would sell the weekly edition "as an add-on to their subscriptions" and that it would include local advertising. (nyti.ms/1psCDd1)

* The Federal Reserve still plans to wrap up its bond-buying campaign at the end of October and remains likely to raise interest rates in mid-2015, although it now seems less likely to act sooner, analysts say. (nyti.ms/1wYTLuQ) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)