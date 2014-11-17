Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Allergan Inc is near a deal to sell itself to Actavis Plc for more than $62.5 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday, potentially ending one of the most bitter merger battles in recent memory. (nyti.ms/1xNqRk9)

* With a goal of fiber-optic lines reaching to every school and a Wi-Fi connection in every classroom, Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is expected on Monday to propose a 62 percent increase in the amount of money the agency spends annually to wire schools and libraries with high-speed Internet connections. (nyti.ms/1vkhRDv)

* When it comes to insider trading in the United States, government officials have built careers on successful prosecutions. Hedge funds have been shut down, and regulators have ensnared even low-level employees who traded on confidential tips. But in Brazil, no one has ever gone to jail for insider trading. On Tuesday, however, Eike Batista, once one of the Brazil's richest and most flamboyant men, is scheduled to defend himself in court against accusations of insider trading and stock market manipulation. (nyti.ms/1qNTYO9)

* Hasbro Inc has ended talks with DreamWorks Animation, people briefed on the matter said on Friday, ending discussions that would have united the parent companies of the Transformers and Shrek. The breakup of the negotiations followed a sharp slide in Hasbro's shares after reports of the talks emerged late Wednesday. The toy maker's shares had fallen nearly 5 percent since then, closing on Friday at $54.02. The fall in Hasbro's share price was notable because the company had weighed paying both stock and cash, people briefed on the matter have said. (nyti.ms/1t1g9jF)

* Vice Media, the news and entertainment group, is expected to announce Monday that it has hired Alyssa Mastromonaco, a former Obama administration official, as its chief operating officer. (nyti.ms/1qaSRgE) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)