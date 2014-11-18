Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the
* Federal prosecutors are wrestling with whether to file a
civil fraud lawsuit against Angelo Mozilo, the former chief
executive of Countrywide Financial, which was at the center of
the subprime mortgage boom and bust, people briefed on the
matter say. (nyti.ms/1xK5wXK)
* Allergan Inc agreed on Monday to be acquired for
$66 billion by Actavis Plc in a deal worth $219 a share
in cash and stock. It would be the third-largest healthcare deal
ever in the United States, according to Standard & Poor's
Capital IQ. (nyti.ms/1AaMrRS)
* SunEdison Inc and its publicly traded power plant
subsidiary, TerraForm, said on Monday that they would
buy First Wind, a leading developer and operator of wind farms,
for $2.4 billion. (nyti.ms/1xyT4MM)
* The United States Marshals Service announced on Monday
that it would auction 50,000 Bitcoins, worth around $19 million,
seized in connection with the now-defunct online bazaar Silk
Road. (nyti.ms/1xhoqq5)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives will again come
in for a grilling at a congressional hearing this Thursday. Two
of the bank's executives, along with executives from JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley, will appear at a
hearing that will examine the role that Wall Street banks play
in the commodities markets. (nyti.ms/1uowpzh)
