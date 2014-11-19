PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a significant shift, federal safety regulators on Tuesday called on automakers to conduct a nationwide recall of vehicles that contain driver's-side airbags made by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The nationwide move, urged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, would expand a recall that has been mostly limited to two states and two territories associated with high humidity. (nyti.ms/1EYwbBy)
* New York State's chief banking regulator on Tuesday announced a $315 million settlement with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, accusing the bank of "misleading regulators" about its business with Iran and other countries blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1xmMDuW)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has dismissed a currency trader because of his ties to an inquiry into potential manipulation of benchmark currency rates, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xU0F7l)
* Three months after formally putting itself up for sale, PetSmart Inc appears to have drawn takeover interest from at least two private equity firms. KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, two prominent private equity shops, are preparing a joint bid for the retailer by early next month, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1t3BTwt)
* Phone scams involving reloadable prepaid debit card products like the popular MoneyPak card will be the subject of a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. Executives from three prepaid card companies are expected to testify before the Senate Special Committee on Aging, along with a representative for a trade association that represents retail chains that sell the cards. (nyti.ms/1p0PEQ0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company