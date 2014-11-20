Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A two-year Senate-led investigation is throwing back the
curtain on the outsize and sometimes hidden sway that Wall
Street banks have gained over the markets for essential
commodities like oil, aluminum and coal. A Senate subcommittee
found that Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase
assumed a role of such significance in the commodities markets
that it became possible for the banks to influence the prices
that consumers pay while also securing inside information about
the markets that could be used by their own traders.. (nyti.ms/1BOTLo3)
* During the financial crisis in 2008, the government made a
supremely generous move that most likely saved Goldman Sachs
from collapse. Six years later, Goldman is still reaping
benefits from the special provisions that came with that act of
mercy, according to the findings of a Senate report that was
released on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1uzPTAV)
* The new airbag propellant was supposed to be the next big
thing for Takata in 1998. An engineer for the company,
Paresh Khandhadia, declared it "the new technological edge" in
an interview with a trade magazine then. Based on a compound
called tetrazole, it was seen as a reliable and effective
compound for inflating airbags. Yet despite the fanfare, by 2001
Takata had switched to an alternative formula, ammonium nitrate,
and started sending the airbags to automakers, including Honda.
That compound, according to experts, is highly sensitive to
temperature changes and moisture, and it breaks down over time.
And when it breaks down, it can combust violently, experts say.
(nyti.ms/1xR1DAt)
* A group of community bankers raised many of the same
concerns as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Durbin about
the naming of Antonio Weiss to a top Treasury job. One being
Weiss's work on Burger King's acquisition of the Canadian coffee
chain Tim Hortons Inc. (nyti.ms/1vrqV9R)
* After Netflix Inc delayed a stand-up special, NBC
announced it was dropping plans to develop a new sitcom starring
comedian Bill Cosby, the latest fallout from rape accusations.
(nyti.ms/1uLPT2n)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)