* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives spent Thursday
locked in a testy public face-off with members of Congress,
fighting suggestions that the bank had taken too large a role in
the commodities market. (nyti.ms/1x8jNuG)
* British regulators fined the Royal Bank of Scotland
for about $88 million, on Thursday over a technology
failure that left millions of customers unable to access their
accounts for several weeks in 2012. (nyti.ms/1t9ihad)
* Airbus Group NV scored a big victory over Boeing
Co on Thursday when Delta Air Lines Inc said it
would buy 50 new planes from Airbus, including its newest
long-range A350 aircraft. (nyti.ms/1uGFTpr)
* NRG Energy Inc, which built a leading electricity
business from coal and other conventional power plants, is
aiming to reduce its carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030 and 90
percent by 2050, the company said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/11xFA5Y)
* Technip of France said on Thursday that it had
approached CGG SA, an oil services company, about a
potential takeover and offered to acquire the smaller company
for about $1.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1v0bnIG)
