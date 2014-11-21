Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives spent Thursday locked in a testy public face-off with members of Congress, fighting suggestions that the bank had taken too large a role in the commodities market. (nyti.ms/1x8jNuG)

* British regulators fined the Royal Bank of Scotland for about $88 million, on Thursday over a technology failure that left millions of customers unable to access their accounts for several weeks in 2012. (nyti.ms/1t9ihad)

* Airbus Group NV scored a big victory over Boeing Co on Thursday when Delta Air Lines Inc said it would buy 50 new planes from Airbus, including its newest long-range A350 aircraft. (nyti.ms/1uGFTpr)

* NRG Energy Inc, which built a leading electricity business from coal and other conventional power plants, is aiming to reduce its carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, the company said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/11xFA5Y)

* Technip of France said on Thursday that it had approached CGG SA, an oil services company, about a potential takeover and offered to acquire the smaller company for about $1.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1v0bnIG) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)