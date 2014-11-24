Nov 24 The following are the top stories on the
* The cost of providing electricity from wind and solar
power plants has plummeted over the last five years in the
United States, so much so that in some markets renewable
generation is now cheaper than coal or natural gas. (nyti.ms/1vDI1By)
* In an effort to increase holiday sales, which have fallen
for the last two seasons, Barnes & Noble Inc is hoping
to lure customers into stores this Black Friday with something
book lovers cannot download: signed copies.(nyti.ms/1vgph9O)
* "The Business of Being Born," the 2008 film by former talk
show host Ricki Lake questioning the American medical system's
approach to childbirth and presenting the benefits of home
birth, will be rereleased digitally in late January, becoming
available globally for the first time. (nyti.ms/1qXSqqw)
* Paul Taubman, Morgan Stanley's former global head
of mergers and acquisitions and global head of investment
banking, most recently hired Don Cornwell, a managing director
who specializes in sports team deals, according to a person
briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1y3Ke7x)
* Mathew Martoma has started his nine-year prison term for
insider trading at a "low security" federal prison in Miami at a
time that most of the former hedge fund traders and analysts
also convicted in the federal government's long-running
investigation have paid their debt to society. (nyti.ms/1xCLTlz)
* Aviva Plc announced that it was in advanced talks
to acquire the Friends Life Group Ltd for 5.6 billion
pounds, or $8.8 billion, in stock, a deal that would create an
insurance, savings and asset-management giant in Britain. (nyti.ms/1uR1yNs)
* Bain Capital raised a fresh fund for private equity
buyouts in Europe. The private equity firm attracted the
equivalent of $4.3 billion from investors for the fund,
according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1yK4wSY)
* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said it
overstated its capital ratio in a recent European-wide stress
test to examine its ability to survive a potential financial
crisis or severe economic downturn. The bank said it did not
properly recognize certain tax credits on theoretical losses. (nyti.ms/1rgBi9V)
* The Federal Reserve is preparing to unveil new
restrictions aimed at making it harder for Wall Street banks to
make big bets in the commodities markets, according to Fed
governor Daniel Tarullo. (nyti.ms/1xbsNz5)
* Dow Chemical said it had reached a settlement with
Loeb's firm, Third Point LLC, agreeing to add four new
independent directors to its board. (nyti.ms/1pdMkky)
* Streaming television start-up Aereo said it had filed for
bankruptcy protection. Chet Kanojia, the company's chief
executive, said in a blog post that Aereo's legal and regulatory
challenges ultimately proved too difficult to overcome. (nyti.ms/11PqSZa)
* Brazil's JBS Foods, the world's largest meatpacker and
owner of Pilgrim's Pride in the United States, has agreed to pay
A$1.45 billion, or $1.25 billion, to buy Primo Smallgoods, the
largest ham, bacon, and sausage producer in Australia and New
Zealand. (nyti.ms/1zhMyXW)
* The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc
is facing more potential trouble over wealthy clients
and their taxes. The bank confirmed that the unit, HSBC Private
Bank (Suisse), had been placed under formal investigation by
French magistrates examining whether the bank assisted wealthy
clients to avoid French tax reporting requirements from 2006 to
2007. (nyti.ms/1vgYFoY)
