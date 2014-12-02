Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Flaws in manufacturing, insufficient testing and a poor understanding of an innovative battery all contributed to the grounding of Boeing Co's 787 fleet last year after a fire in a jet at Boston's airport and another incident in Japan, according to a report released Monday by regulators. (nyti.ms/11MbMmq)

* In the new topsy-turvy law school world, students are increasingly in control as nearly all of the 204 accredited law schools battle for the students with the best academic credentials. Gone are the days when legal educators bestowed admittance and college graduates gratefully accepted, certain that they were on the path to a highly paid, respectable career. (nyti.ms/12j5Baq)

* A report released Monday morning by FireEye Inc, a Silicon Valley security company, shed light on a new breed of criminals intent on using their hacking skills to gain a market edge in the pharmaceutical industry, where news of clinical trials, regulatory decisions or safety or legal issues can significantly affect a company's stock price. (nyti.ms/1txL7kG)

* President Vladimir Putin of Russia said South Stream, a major project to deliver natural gas to Europe, would be redirected through Turkey after pressure from the European Union. (nyti.ms/1tGlI7s)

* Lending Club shot to prominence nearly eight years ago by helping borrowers and lenders avoid big banks and find each other directly through the Internet. Now, the lending platform is hoping that Wall Street investors will flock to buy into its forthcoming initial public offering. (nyti.ms/1vDScVv)

* As the Supreme Court on Monday tried to puzzle out what threats may be prosecuted as crimes, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. cited an unlikely source: the rapper Eminem. Treading gingerly, the chief justice quoted vivid lyrics from " '97 Bonnie and Clyde," in which Eminem seems to threaten to drown his wife. (nyti.ms/1tGmcum)

* Microsoft Corp said it had acquired Acompli, a young start-up that makes an email application for iOS and Android mobile devices. Microsoft is paying around $200 million for the company, according to someone briefed on the deal, who asked for anonymity because terms of the agreement were private. (nyti.ms/12kmXmp) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)