* Even as Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp
continued to resist demands that it expand the recall of its
airbags nationwide, Honda Motor Co Ltd told lawmakers
on Wednesday that it would take that action on its own and use
replacements from other suppliers if necessary. (nyti.ms/1zmeaLS)
* The Federal Reserve says that more than 30 percent of
Americans report irregular incomes that sabotage efforts to
budget and save. Unreliable work hours are cited most often. (nyti.ms/1vmzHoL)
* In a spellbinding letter to Jim Cramer, activist investor
J. Carlo Cannell urged him to cut his pay 70 percent, resign
from CNBC and direct his energy to "helping your fellow
shareholders crawl back from Hades." (nyti.ms/12oiEq5)
* Sony Pictures Entertainment and the FBI were
seeking more information about an attack that crippled Sony's
computer systems - including whether North Korea, or perhaps a
former employee, was responsible. (nyti.ms/1tPqrnD)
* An increasing number of borrowers are falling behind on
their car payments, even as the total amount of outstanding debt
reaches new heights, according to the latest report by Experian,
the credit and research firm. In a presentation, Experian said
the balance of loans that were 60 days delinquent increased 27
percent, to roughly $4 billion, in the third quarter from a year
earlier. (nyti.ms/1w33xjK)
* A Supreme Court argument in a pregnancy discrimination
case against United Parcel Services Inc had, for the
most part, the arid quality of a logic problem, with the
justices wrestling with an ambiguous federal law. But near the
end of the hour-long argument, Justice Elena Kagan confronted a
lawyer for UPS. (nyti.ms/1yRhgZ9)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)