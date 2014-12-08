Dec 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Urban League and the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition sent representatives to tell Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, that they thought U.S. President Barack Obama's call to regulate broadband Internet service as a utility would harm minority communities by stifling investment in underserved areas and entrenching already dominant Internet companies. (nyti.ms/1CXD3mX)

* A woman was raped late Friday by a driver for Uber, the hail-a-ride service, who diverted from the intended route and switched off his cellphone so that he was untraceable during the ride, police officials in New Delhi said. (nyti.ms/1vuybvF)

* Sam Oh, a partner at Apollo Global Management who worked on deals in the energy sector, is leaving the private equity firm, two people briefed on the matter said on Friday. (nyti.ms/1yu9EsV)

* Hong Kong's IPO market for large new stock offerings is showing signs of a December rebound after what has been a difficult year. (nyti.ms/1G6iCm1)

* Merck & Company, the big drug maker, is in talks to acquire the biopharmaceutical company Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc for more than $7 billion, according to people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/127rxEX)

