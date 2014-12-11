Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Starboard Value acquired a roughly 6 percent stake in Staples Inc, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The hedge fund also bolstered its holdings in Office Depot Inc - where it previously sat on the board - to 10 percent, from 8.6 percent. (nyti.ms/1uoWBY6)

* Morgan Stanley agreed on Wednesday to pay a $4 million fine for failing to properly limit a rogue trader whose $1 billion bet on Apple Inc stock brought down the firm where he worked. (nyti.ms/12x8Hak)

* Sony Corp was scrambling on Wednesday to cope with the fallout from the incendiary emails posted by Gawker, the tabloid news site, that revealed an ugly internal battle between Amy Pascal, Sony's co-chairwoman, and the producer Scott Rudin over Angelina Jolie and a planned Steve Jobs biopic. (nyti.ms/12PhZhF)

* Despite an improving economy and jobs picture, the public is more pessimistic than it was after the 2008 financial crisis that it is possible to work hard and become rich, according to a New York Times poll. (nyti.ms/1unoP4z)

* A former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive, Paul Camp, who led JPMorgan's global transaction services, is set to join a digital currency start-up, Circle Internet Financial, part of a fledgling industry that is seeking to topple the traditional financial system. (nyti.ms/1IDc9RS)

* The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan overturned two of the government's signature convictions for insider trading, the case against the former hedge fund traders Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who were tried together. (nyti.ms/13ajRCU) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)