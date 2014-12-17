Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With Russia already staggering under the weight of one of its worst financial crises in years, the United States signaled that it would further increase the economic pressure with a new raft of sanctions targeting the Russian defense, energy and banking industries. (nyti.ms/1zq87YR)

* Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, theater owners and competing film studios scrambled to deal with a threat of terrorism against movie theaters that show Sony's "The Interview," a raunchy comedy about the assassination of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. (nyti.ms/1GrLxRQ)

* The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first system that could be used by blood banks to destroy viruses and bacteria in donated blood plasma, potentially making transfusions safer. (nyti.ms/1uRaTAf)

* The Commerce Department began closing a chapter in a protracted trade conflict with China over solar equipment, approving a collection of steep tariffs on imports from China and Taiwan. (nyti.ms/1BWDYmf)

* In a class-action case that kicked around courts for 10 years, a jury rejected claims that Apple Inc acted to secure a monopoly over digital music. (nyti.ms/13wmXRI)

* On Deck Capital Inc, which makes loans to small businesses, raised about $200 million from its initial public offering, valuing the firm at about $1.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1A99Qlw)

* Adyen, an Amsterdam-based payments processing company, has announced $250 million in new fundraising that valued the company at $1.5 billion. (nyti.ms/13wpj33)

* The magazine publisher Time Inc is teaming up with Coinbase and will accept Bitcoin payments for subscriptions of Fortune, Health, This Old House and Travel + Leisure. (nyti.ms/1xraGuw)

(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)