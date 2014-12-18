Dec 18 The following are the top stories on the
* Russia's finance ministry said it was prepared to sell as
much as $7 billion of its foreign currency reserves to support
the rouble, which an official called "extremely undervalued." (nyti.ms/1AJsZIZ)
* The turmoil in the Russian economy appears to be
encouraging Moscow to seek compromise in the crisis over
Ukraine, although President Vladimir V. Putin has proved so
erratic in past months that Western leaders are wary of
proclaiming progress, officials and analysts said. (nyti.ms/1DQ2F5C)
* President Obama ordered the restoration of full diplomatic
relations with Cuba and the opening of an embassy in Havana for
the first time in more than a half-century as he vowed to "cut
loose the shackles of the past" and sweep aside one of the last
vestiges of the Cold War. (nyti.ms/1r1y92X)
* American officials have concluded that North Korea was
"centrally involved" in the hacking of Sony Pictures computers,
even as the studio canceled the release of a far-fetched comedy
about the assassination of the North's leader that is believed
to have led to the cyberattack. (nyti.ms/1wjKSyL)
* Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped plans for its
Christmas Day release of "The Interview," a movie that depicts
the assassination of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after
receiving a terror threat against theaters. (nyti.ms/1x18Gtg)
* While declaring that budget rules "are made for
everybody," the European Union's economic policy
chief says that "sanctions are always a failure" as they only
make the target country "feel stigmatized and create a backlash
in public opinion." (nyti.ms/1zwFVDM)
* The Obama administration, seeking to cut off the flow of
oil to the government of President Bashar al-Assad, imposed
penalties on five people and six companies it said were defying
American sanctions and helping Syria's government attack its own
citizens. (nyti.ms/1xrTTYi)
* Janet L. Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said that
the Fed still expected to start raising interest rates next
year, but that it would wait patiently for the right time and
did not expect to begin any earlier than late April. (nyti.ms/13AHnZO)
* A former Countrywide Financial executive who became a
whistle-blower is collecting more than $57 million for helping
federal prosecutors force Bank of America Corp to pay a
record $16.65 billion penalty in connection with its role in
churning out shoddy mortgage and related securities before the
financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1xrU2ef)
* The British government said it planned to further reduce
its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc through a
measured sale of a portion of its holdings over the next six
months. (nyti.ms/1J66sMv)
