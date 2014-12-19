Dec 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Within hours of President Obama's historic move to restore full diplomatic relations with Cuba, companies in the United States are already developing strategies to introduce their products and services to a market they have not been in for the better part of 50 years - if ever. (nyti.ms/1AlCu2O)

* Switzerland is introducing a negative interest rate on deposits held by lenders at its central bank, moving to hold down the value of the Swiss franc amid turmoil in global currency markets and expectations that deflation is at hand. (nyti.ms/1zCKcEG)

* The European Union announced new sanctions over Ukraine on Thursday, outlawing European investment in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in March, as leaders of the 28-nation bloc gathered in Brussels to review their strategy toward Russia. (nyti.ms/1uYtB97)

* A White House official said the administration was considering a "proportional response" against those who hacked into Sony Pictures computers, a retaliation that could thrust the United States into a direct confrontation with North Korea. (nyti.ms/1sF66lr)

* A European Union investigation into possible price fixing by Europe's largest truck manufacturers appeared to be gathering momentum after Daimler of Germany said it had set aside 600 million euros to cover possible costs resulting from the inquiry. (nyti.ms/1wRxT69)

* Under pressure from regulators, Ford Motor Co is expanding nationwide the recall of vehicles with airbags manufactured by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp, the automaker said. (nyti.ms/1DQYcjh)

* The private equity firm Westbrook Partners has thrown in the towel and says it will sell the New Era Estate, a London housing block whose tenants protested its plans to raise rents. (nyti.ms/13jhFs4)

* Ally Financial Inc said it had received a Justice Department subpoena as part of an investigation "related to subprime automotive finance and related securitization activities." (nyti.ms/1sNaYuG)

* Xerox Corp has agreed to sell its information technology outsourcing business to Atos, the French technology company, for just over $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1wpZaOm)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc named John E. Waldron as one of its co-heads of investment banking, succeeding John S. Weinberg, a vice chairman and a member of one of the firm's most prominent families. (nyti.ms/1AN8meT)