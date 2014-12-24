PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israeli officials and the antitrust regulator have said they are concerned that Noble Energy Inc, a Houston-based oil company, and its partners, Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration, had a lock on Israeli gas production. (nyti.ms/1Eb3RAV)
* The Russian government said it was forcing five major state-controlled exporters, including the publicly traded energy behemoths Gazprom and Rosneft, to limit their foreign currency holdings to help prop up the ruble. (nyti.ms/1x9KcuR)
* The American economy grew last quarter at its fastest rate in over a decade, providing the strongest evidence to date that the recovery is finally gaining sustained power more than five years after it began. (nyti.ms/1wE0y02)
* A high-profile hack at JPMorgan Chase & Co - to say nothing of monstrous breaches at Sony and Home Depot - has made cyber security a daily concern for executives at big banks and corporations. One partial protection is to take out insurance. (nyti.ms/1GW2F27) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.