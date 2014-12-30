Dec 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Emails and documents filed in court provide a look at the
extent to which Morgan Stanley influenced New Century's
push into riskier mortgages in the run-up to the financial
crisis. (nyti.ms/1JYW7Ch)
* China has been grappling with a slowing economy, falling
property prices and increasingly tight financing conditions. But
the country's stock markets have been surging, thanks in large
part to regular investors. (nyti.ms/1BfZpLv)
* At least 42 people are known to have died in crashes
linked to General Motors defective ignition switch, and
both the company and federal safety regulators have come under
fire for allowing the danger to linger for more than a decade.
But the experience of some accident victims and their families
shows that other opportunities to raise public alarm bells -
through the legal system - were also lost. (nyti.ms/1xuBaM8)
* As the search for AirAsia's Flight 8501 off the
coast of Indonesia entered its third day, aviation experts said
the difficulty in locating the wreckage underscored the
limitations in how planes are tracked, and showed how little has
changed since the last disappearance. (nyti.ms/1y2WQi7)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)