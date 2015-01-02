Jan 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The new year promises further attempts at online
censorship, as the web increasingly serves as a platform for
civil rights efforts. (nyti.ms/1tH8bn8)
* Across the nation, state and local governments are
spending on projects that were stalled, and even some federal
spending is rising. (nyti.ms/1BbJm3m)
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to make it
easier for women who have children to continue careers, rather
than leaving the work force. (nyti.ms/1zXPYDi)
* New rules are coming into force in the European Union for
services like movie streaming and content like e-books on
Thursday, but who will foot most of the bill remains unclear.
(nyti.ms/176OomT)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)