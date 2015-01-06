(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* TPG's head of global operations, Kevin Burns, is generating additional payments through his role as acting president and chief operating officer of Chobani, the yogurt maker that took a $750 million loan from TPG last April, according to people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1yurcua)

* Morgan Stanley fired a financial adviser who allegedly stole account information of its wealth management clients and posted some of it online. The bank traced the breach to a financial adviser working out of its New York offices, a 30-year-old named Galen Marsh, according to a person involved in the investigation. (nyti.ms/14repfE)

* Gilead Sciences Inc struck back on Monday against its rival AbbVie Inc in a budding marketing war over costly hepatitis C drugs, winning exclusive access to many patients whose prescriptions are managed by CVS Health Corp . (nyti.ms/1tEFKR7)

* The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it had joined two whistle-blower lawsuits filed against the doctor, Asad Qamar, a cardiologist who collected more than $18 million in payments from Medicare in 2012, and his medical group, the Institute for Cardiovascular Excellence. Qamar has been accused by the federal government of performing unnecessary procedures on patients. (nyti.ms/1BDL9N2) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)