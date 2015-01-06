(Repeats with no changes to text)
* TPG's head of global operations, Kevin Burns, is
generating additional payments through his role as acting
president and chief operating officer of Chobani, the yogurt
maker that took a $750 million loan from TPG last April,
according to people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1yurcua)
* Morgan Stanley fired a financial adviser who
allegedly stole account information of its wealth management
clients and posted some of it online. The bank traced the breach
to a financial adviser working out of its New York offices, a
30-year-old named Galen Marsh, according to a person involved in
the investigation. (nyti.ms/14repfE)
* Gilead Sciences Inc struck back on Monday against
its rival AbbVie Inc in a budding marketing war over
costly hepatitis C drugs, winning exclusive access to many
patients whose prescriptions are managed by CVS Health Corp
. (nyti.ms/1tEFKR7)
* The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it
had joined two whistle-blower lawsuits filed against the doctor,
Asad Qamar, a cardiologist who collected more than $18 million
in payments from Medicare in 2012, and his medical group, the
Institute for Cardiovascular Excellence. Qamar has been accused
by the federal government of performing unnecessary procedures
on patients. (nyti.ms/1BDL9N2)
