* Coach Inc, the New York-based luxury fashion
house, said on Tuesday that it would buy Stuart Weitzman, the
maker of midrange luxury shoes, for up to $574 million in cash.
Coach also said it would retain Weitzman, the company's
72-year-old executive chairman and creative director, to lead
the team whose styles have been in high demand on red carpets
and in stores. (nyti.ms/1xQuZlK)
* On Tuesday, Intel Corp said the company's work
force would better reflect the available talent pool of women
and underrepresented minority groups in the United States within
five years. If successful, the plan would increase the
population of women, blacks, Hispanics and other groups at Intel
by at least 14 percent during that period, the company said.
(nyti.ms/1wnXEbV)
* The White House on Tuesday made it clear that President
Barack Obama would veto a bill authorizing construction of the
Keystone XL oil pipeline, setting up an immediate clash with
Republicans just as they assume control of Congress. For nearly
four years, the Keystone pipeline has been a symbolic flash
point in the political war between Republicans and Democrats
over energy, climate change and jobs. (nyti.ms/14tLRBX)
* The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an
obscure but significant rule change requiring the economic
effects of legislation to be included in a bill's official cost
to the Treasury. The change on "dynamic scoring" could ease
passage of major tax cuts by showing that their impact on
economic growth would substantially reduce their cost to the
Treasury. (nyti.ms/1w0UOsh)
* In the latest blow to New Jersey, which is still
staggering from the recession, Mercedes-Benz USA said on Tuesday
that it would move its headquarters to Georgia from Montvale.
The German automaker, which is the second-largest corporate
employer in Montvale, said the move, scheduled to begin in July,
would affect about 1,000 jobs. (nyti.ms/14tN5xh)
