Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States has concluded that North Korea was behind the destructive attacks on Sony Pictures partly because the hackers failed to mask their location when they broke into the company's servers, FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1xHVWXh)

* An official report showed that consumer prices in the eurozone fell 0.2 percent in December from a year earlier. The data adds to further concerns that Europe is headed for a new financial and economic crisis. Pressure is now mounting for the European Central Bank to take more aggressive action to avoid a downward price spiral that could undermine the economy for years to come. (nyti.ms/1ArITZm)

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said its operating profit and revenue probably fell almost 40 percent in the quarter ending in December compared with the same period in 2013. Samsung's forecast signals the fifth consecutive quarter of decline in operating profit and reflects continuing troubles for its mobile division. (nyti.ms/1Fr1fiW)

* Federal regulators said that airlines would be required to develop new safety management programs by 2018 to help identify potential hazards and prevent accidents. The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines would have six months to submit these risk-based plans, known as safety management systems. (nyti.ms/1s7wMAr)

* The Environmental Protection Agency will force states to comply with a federal "model rule" to cut their carbon emissions if the states do not submit customized plans under the Obama administration's new climate change regulations, a senior official said. (nyti.ms/1BBXz9Z)

* An expert panel unanimously recommended that the Food and Drug Administration approve a cheaper copy of a special drug used in cancer therapy, paving the way for alternatives to an entire class of complex and costly drugs to enter the United States market. (nyti.ms/1Fr9Fqv) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)