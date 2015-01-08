Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The United States has concluded that North Korea was
behind the destructive attacks on Sony Pictures partly because
the hackers failed to mask their location when they broke into
the company's servers, FBI Director James Comey said on
Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1xHVWXh)
* An official report showed that consumer prices in the
eurozone fell 0.2 percent in December from a year earlier. The
data adds to further concerns that Europe is headed for a new
financial and economic crisis. Pressure is now mounting for the
European Central Bank to take more aggressive action to avoid a
downward price spiral that could undermine the economy for years
to come. (nyti.ms/1ArITZm)
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said
its operating profit and revenue probably fell almost 40 percent
in the quarter ending in December compared with the same period
in 2013. Samsung's forecast signals the fifth consecutive
quarter of decline in operating profit and reflects continuing
troubles for its mobile division. (nyti.ms/1Fr1fiW)
* Federal regulators said that airlines would be required to
develop new safety management programs by 2018 to help identify
potential hazards and prevent accidents. The Federal Aviation
Administration said airlines would have six months to submit
these risk-based plans, known as safety management systems. (nyti.ms/1s7wMAr)
* The Environmental Protection Agency will force states to
comply with a federal "model rule" to cut their carbon emissions
if the states do not submit customized plans under the Obama
administration's new climate change regulations, a senior
official said. (nyti.ms/1BBXz9Z)
* An expert panel unanimously recommended that the Food and
Drug Administration approve a cheaper copy of a special drug
used in cancer therapy, paving the way for alternatives to an
entire class of complex and costly drugs to enter the United
States market. (nyti.ms/1Fr9Fqv)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)