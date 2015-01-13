Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The stock exchange operator BATS Global Markets has agreed
to pay $14 million to settle accusations by the Securities and
Exchange Commission concerning two exchanges it acquired through
its merger with Direct Edge last year. (nyti.ms/1y6aGRo)
* Almost a month after Family Dollar Stores Inc
postponed a shareholder vote on its planned $8.5 billion merger
with Dollar Tree Inc, the company is making a direct
pitch to investors to try to win support for the deal. (nyti.ms/1y7tWMP)
* The AmerisourceBergen Corp, a drug distributor,
agreed on Monday to buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc for
about $2.5 billion in cash, expanding into the animal health
business. (nyti.ms/17CqsI5)
* Shareholders of Portugal Telecom agreed on Monday
to postpone a vote on whether to sell assets valued at $8.7
billion to Altice, the European cable and mobile
service provider. (nyti.ms/1xWhP4S)
* The board of the owner of the Canary Wharf
office-and-retail development said on Monday that shareholders
should reject a hostile bid for the company made by Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund and Brookfield Property Partners LP
. (nyti.ms/1IFLAZw)
* The Irish government said on Monday it had hired Goldman
Sachs to advise it on potential capital restructuring at Allied
Irish Banks, the first step ahead of any sale of a portion of
its stake in the lender, which was nationalized in 2010. (nyti.ms/1u1ww1p)
* EMC Corp said on Monday that Jose Almeida, the
chairman and chief executive of the medical device maker
Covidien, and Donald Carty, a former vice chairman and chief
financial officer of Dell Inc, had been appointed to its board.
Together, the two will expand the board to 13 members. (nyti.ms/1u17Dsk)
* Doral Financial Corp, the troubled Puerto Rico
bank with offices that were raided by the FBI last month, has
run afoul with banking regulators over its plans to restore its
depleted capital levels. (nyti.ms/1ssVOdy)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)