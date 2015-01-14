Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MetLife Inc sued a panel of regulators led by the
Treasury secretary to fight its designation as "systemically
important," making it the first financial company to go to court
over the issue since the government started singling out
so-called too-big-to-fail institutions in an effort to stem any
future financial crises. (nyti.ms/1z7KFkI)
* Ocwen Financial Corp, the subprime mortgage
servicing firm that has already been under intense regulatory
scrutiny in New York State, is now entangled with a California
regulator in a dispute that complicates the company's ability to
operate in that state. (nyti.ms/1DX7nuK)
* Ryanair Holdings Plc, the largest shareholder of
the Irish airline Aer Lingus Group Plc, said it
expected the parent of British Airways to make another takeover
bid for Aer Lingus as soon as this week. (nyti.ms/1yhRXiN)
* Even with oil prices continuing to plummet and oil
companies decommissioning drilling rigs every day, the Energy
Department projected that domestic crude production would
continue to rise in 2015, although growth would slow. (nyti.ms/1wY1OYa)
* In President Obama's latest move using executive authority
to tackle climate change, administration officials will announce
plans this week to impose new regulations on the oil and gas
industry's emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas,
according to a person familiar with Obama's plans. The
administration's goal is to cut methane emissions from oil and
gas production by up to 45 percent by 2025 from the levels
recorded in 2012. (nyti.ms/1xYwlJl)
* President Obama on Wednesday will ask the Federal
Communications Commission to pre-empt state laws that restrict
communities' ability to expand high-speed Internet access to
underserved areas. (nyti.ms/1yhSrFP)
* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk urged
traditional automakers to step up their efforts at electrifying
automobiles, saying that with gasoline prices hovering in the $2
a gallon range, high fuel prices can no longer be expected to
drive consumers toward alternatives. (nyti.ms/1yhSAcm)
