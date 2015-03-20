March 20 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc,
announced on Thursday that the maker of high-end electric cars
would introduce autonomous technology by this summer. The
technology would allow drivers to have their cars take control
on what he called "major roads" like highways. (nyti.ms/18N2l9Y)
* The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday faced renewed
questions about its handling of its antitrust investigation into
Google Inc, after documents revealed that an internal
report had recommended stronger action. (nyti.ms/1FMsbaR)
* The Bank of New York Mellon will pay $714 million
to settle accusations that it cheated government pension funds
and other investors for more than a decade, federal and state
authorities announced on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1BEw8Ip)
* A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled on Wednesday
that the employment policies of the wireless carrier T-Mobile
violated United States labor law by restricting
workers' ability to organize and other rights, setting a
potentially important precedent for unions. (nyti.ms/1xle8I7)
* Federal regulators have given Amazon.com Inc a
green light to begin testing drones, but it will most likely
take years before the online retailer can start delivering
packages from the air to peoples' homes. (nyti.ms/1x7shbE)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)