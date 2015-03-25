March 25 The following are the top stories on
* Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital - through the ketchup
maker H.J. Heinz, which it owns with the billionaire Warren
Buffett - is in talks to buy Kraft Foods, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a deal that could
exceed $40 billion. (nyti.ms/19Oc6px)
* Wynn Resorts in a letter on Tuesday urged its
stockholders to reject co-founder Elaine Wynn's bid to remain on
the board of the casino-resort giant she built with her
ex-husband and the company's chairman and chief executive,
Stephen Wynn. The letter came as Elaine Wynn, 72, began a week
of meetings to woo Wall Street institutional investors, whose
support she will need to win re-election to the board. (nyti.ms/1C9rW7q)
* Greece will present a detailed list of proposed overhauls
to its eurozone partners by Monday, a government spokesman said,
as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met supporters and leading
government ministers on his first official visit to Germany. (nyti.ms/1C9sSbG)
* Lyle Gramley, who served as a White House economic adviser
and a Federal Reserve governor in the late 1970s and early
1980s, died on Sunday at his home in Potomac, Maryland. He was
88. (nyti.ms/1C9sKsZ)
