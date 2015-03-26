March 26 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An unmanned vehicle, which has about the wingspan of a
Boeing 767 but weighs less than a small car, is the centerpiece
of social-networking company Facebook Inc's plans to
connect with the five billion or so people it has yet to
reach.(nyti.ms/1Ni7cx7)
* Almost a year after agreeing to pay $3 billion for Beats,
a maker of hip headphones and a streaming music service, Apple
Inc is working with Beats engineers and executives to
introduce its own subscription streaming service to compete
directly with streaming upstarts like Spotify. (nyti.ms/1Ni8Zm5)
* Brazilian private investment firm 3G capital said it
struck a deal to take control of Kraft Foods Group Inc.
Working with the billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, 3G said on Wednesday it would merge Kraft
Foods with H.J. Heinz Co, the canned foods giant it
acquired with Buffett in 2013. Once combined, the Kraft Heinz
Company will be one of the largest food and beverage
conglomerates in the world, with nearly $28 billion in annual
sales, and an expected market value of more than $80 billion. (nyti.ms/1NiaYH1)
* The Consumer Product Safety Commission formally announced
on Wednesday that it was investigating whether Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc, one of the largest discount
flooring retailers in the United States, sold products with
dangerous levels of formaldehyde. (nyti.ms/1xhP7NK)
* Ford Motor Co issued three safety recalls on
Wednesday morning, the largest aimed at about 213,000 Ford
Explorers and its law enforcement sibling, the Ford Police
Interceptor utility vehicle. The recall covers about 194,000
vehicles in the United States, and more than 18,000 in Canada
and Mexico. (nyti.ms/1xhPmsh)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)