* A recent internal report from Citigroup's
cyberintelligence center warned bank employees of the threat of
attacks on the networks and websites of big law firms. The
report, issued last month, said it was reasonable to expect law
firms to be targets of attacks by foreign governments and
hackers because they are repositories for confidential data on
corporate deals and business strategies. (nyti.ms/1M8Q4in)
* Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid concerns that
fighting in the Arabian Peninsula between a Saudi-led coalition
and Houthi rebels in Yemen could disrupt supplies. (nyti.ms/1M8QKUF)
* Entertainment network HBO is strengthening its
relationship with Vice, a media company and news organization.
It said on Thursday that it would broadcast a daily half-hour
Vice newscast. The program is to run five days a week for 48
weeks a year. Richard Plepler, chief executive of HBO, said it
would have its debut this year. (nyti.ms/1M8RhGk)
* The House overwhelmingly approved sweeping changes to the
Medicare program on Thursday in the most significant bipartisan
policy legislation to pass through that chamber since
Republicans regained a majority in 2011. The legislation,
approved in the House by a vote of 392 to 37, embodies a rare
and significant agreement negotiated by Speaker John Boehner and
the House Democratic leader, Representative Nancy Pelosi of
California. (nyti.ms/1M8RNUR)
* South Korea on Thursday became the latest American ally to
announce its intention to join the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank despite Washington's qualms about the
Chinese-led regional development bank. (nyti.ms/1M8ScXh)
