March 30 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some of the most aggressive contemporary purveyors of
information, journalistic and otherwise, are betting on
feature-length motion pictures. In the last several years,
BuzzFeed Media, Vice Media, CNN, Condé Nast and Newsweek have
all built units or alliances aimed in part at creating long-form
narrative or documentary films that will be seen in theaters. (nyti.ms/1IIJDNj)
* Johanna Basford's intricately hand-drawn coloring book
"Secret Garden", which released in the spring of 2013, has sold
more than 1.4 million copies in 22 languages. It shot to the top
of Amazon's best-seller list this month, overtaking
books by authors like Harper Lee, Anthony Doerr and Paula
Hawkins. (nyti.ms/1GFHrqL)
* Ford Motor Co will unveil a new version of its
full-size Continental sedan this week at the New York
International Auto Show, signifying the return of a car that
epitomized elegance in the 1960s before it faded into obscurity
and went out of production in 2002. (nyti.ms/1Dbfgif)
* GNC Holdings Inc, United States' largest specialty
retailer of dietary supplements, has agreed to institute
sweeping new testing procedures that far exceed quality controls
mandated under federal law. (nyti.ms/1G79v5P)
* The extraordinary circumstances that led to last week's
crash of the Germanwings jet, where a pilot seemingly brought
down an airplane, killing everyone aboard, means that the
airline's insurers could end up paying hundreds of millions of
dollars to the victims' families, according to legal experts. (nyti.ms/1CoaY5b)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)