* Jay Z, the rap star and entertainment mogul, announced his
plans for Tidal, a subscription streaming service he recently
bought for $56 million. Facing competition from Spotify, Google
Inc and other companies that will soon include Apple
Inc, Tidal will be fashioned as a home for
high-fidelity audio and exclusive content. (nyti.ms/1CrrykP)
* In a recent series of attacks on websites like Github that
try to help Internet users in China circumvent censorship, a
portion of the torrents of Internet traffic was diverted using
the Great Firewall, to overload targeted websites. The attacks
appear to hijack advertising and analytics traffic intended for
Baidu Inc, China's largest search company, and then
send that traffic to smaller websites in what is known as a
distributed denial of service or DDoS attack. The huge flow of
traffic has the effect of crashing the sites. (nyti.ms/1CrsSnD)
* With the prospect of a default looming in Greece, Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras is preparing to meet next week with
President Vladimir Putin of Russia as a European deal to give
more aid to Athens falters. (nyti.ms/1Crt9XF)
* The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said it was working
with the Kraft Foods Group Inc to end part of a deal
that allowed the food company to use one of the academy's logos
on packages of Kraft Singles. (nyti.ms/1CrthGB)
* On Monday, the government charged that in the shadows of
an undercover investigation of Silk Road, two federal agents
sought to enrich themselves by exploiting the very secrecy that
made the site so difficult to penetrate. The agents, Carl Mark
Force IV, who worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration,
and Shaun Bridges, who worked for the Secret Service, were
charged with money laundering and wire fraud. Force was also
charged with theft of government property and conflict of
interest. (nyti.ms/1CrtObR)
