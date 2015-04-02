April 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In an announcement circulated and recirculated among incredulous gay-rights advocates, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. posted a statement in its Twitter feed that asked the governor of Arkansas, its home state, to reject a legislation that critics say could allow discrimination against lesbians and gay men.(nyti.ms/1ISRgkq)

* Luxury car exporter Alibek Turkayev's nearly two-year legal battle to recover a Porsche Cayenne and $120,786 seized by United States authorities has ended with federal prosecutors in South Carolina agreeing to return the property and drop a civil forfeiture lawsuit. (nyti.ms/1ISRtUT)

* Federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday that HSBC Holdings PLC - the British bank which avoided criminal prosecution in 2012, on charges of money laundering and transferring funds for Iran and other blacklisted nations, was going slow on making changes. Prosecutors found fault in the bank for weaknesses in spotting suspicious transactions and for enabling a corporate culture resistant to change. (nyti.ms/1ISSdcx)

* President Obama on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at retaliating against foreign-based online attacks on the United States as the government scrambles to catch up to national security threats that are evolving in a world of fast-changing technology. (nyti.ms/1ISSmg0)

* Yukos, the defunct Russian oil giant whose dismantling a decade ago came to define a country's flawed property rights system, announced on Wednesday that it had reached a final legal settlement with NK Rosneft OAO, the state oil company that prospered from the breakup. (nyti.ms/1ISSEDD)