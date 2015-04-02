April 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In an announcement circulated and recirculated among
incredulous gay-rights advocates, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
posted a statement in its Twitter feed that asked the governor
of Arkansas, its home state, to reject a legislation that
critics say could allow discrimination against lesbians and gay
men.(nyti.ms/1ISRgkq)
* Luxury car exporter Alibek Turkayev's nearly two-year
legal battle to recover a Porsche Cayenne and $120,786 seized by
United States authorities has ended with federal prosecutors in
South Carolina agreeing to return the property and drop a civil
forfeiture lawsuit. (nyti.ms/1ISRtUT)
* Federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday
that HSBC Holdings PLC - the British bank which
avoided criminal prosecution in 2012, on charges of money
laundering and transferring funds for Iran and other blacklisted
nations, was going slow on making changes. Prosecutors found
fault in the bank for weaknesses in spotting suspicious
transactions and for enabling a corporate culture resistant to
change. (nyti.ms/1ISSdcx)
* President Obama on Wednesday signed an executive order
aimed at retaliating against foreign-based online attacks on the
United States as the government scrambles to catch up to
national security threats that are evolving in a world of
fast-changing technology. (nyti.ms/1ISSmg0)
* Yukos, the defunct Russian oil giant whose dismantling a
decade ago came to define a country's flawed property rights
system, announced on Wednesday that it had reached a final legal
settlement with NK Rosneft OAO, the state oil company
that prospered from the breakup. (nyti.ms/1ISSEDD)
