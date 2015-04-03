April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday has the potential to cause a seismic shift in global energy markets over the long term, but energy experts said any appreciable impact on an already glutted global oil market was highly doubtful for at least six months and probably more than a year. (nyti.ms/1I9iFRE)

* New developments offer the latest and perhaps clearest sign yet that American tech giants face intensifying scrutiny in Europe that could curb their profits in the region and affect how they operate around the world. (nyti.ms/19NxOsR)

* The new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank attracted 46 founding members, among them 14 advanced economies of the Group of 20, including Brazil, France, Germany and Russia. (nyti.ms/19NxVEA)

* The co-pilot at the controls of the Germanwings airliner that crashed into the French Alps last week had been searching the Internet in the days immediately before for information about how to commit suicide and the security measures for cockpit doors, prosecutors said Thursday. (nyti.ms/1FokHJY)

* United Technologies Corp is changing the leadership at Sikorsky Aircraft, its helicopter-making subsidiary, less than a month after announcing that it may spin off the unit. United on Thursday appointed Robert Leduc president of Sikorsky, moving his predecessor, Mick Maurer, to the new role of United's senior vice president for strategic projects. (nyti.ms/1ChMC9J) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)