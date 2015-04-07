BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fraternity at the center of a retracted article by Rolling Stone magazine that alleged a gang rape by its members said it planned "to pursue all available legal action against the magazine." (nyti.ms/1DWeS7V)
* A rebounding stock market in India is clearing the way for private equity investors to pursue fresh opportunities. (nyti.ms/1DWep5A)
* To help their cash flows, food and packaged goods companies are delaying payments to suppliers, a practice that at one time signaled trouble. (nyti.ms/1CfuzkV)
* After a tough 2014 for Samsung Electronics, the beleaguered South Korean manufacturer said it expected earnings in the first quarter of 2015 to beat analyst forecasts, in an early sign of a possible turnaround for the company. (nyti.ms/1Deof1P)
* Viacom Inc, the media conglomerate that owns Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, said on Monday that it would take a pretax charge of about $785 million for the quarter just ended in March, reflecting the write-down of underperforming programming and job cuts. (nyti.ms/1y9Ye3N)
* The Weinstein Company is on the verge of selling its growing television unit to Britain's ITV Studios for as much as $950 million, following a monthslong search for a buyer, people briefed on the possible sale said. (nyti.ms/1COk3o0) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.