* The influence of the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund will be felt behind the scenes on Monday, when finance ministers from Greece and other European nations meet in their latest effort to break an impasse that is paralyzing the Greek economy and frightening global markets. (nyti.ms/1cGMU5E)

* British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is teaming up with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to start a research institute and a company aimed at curing HIV infection and AIDS.(nyti.ms/1IsvqqN)

* Broadcast and cable companies are asking marketers to open their wallets at a time of great anxiety in the industry, when TV ratings have collapsed and networks are fending off fierce competition from digital outlets. (nyti.ms/1FeCpmF)

* China said on Sunday that it would cut benchmark interest rates for the third time in five months. By reducing interest rates, the government hopes to spur lending to businesses and create more momentum for the economy, the world's second-largest after the United States. (nyti.ms/1cGpVrx)

* The shrinking time between funding rounds shows how Silicon Valley's current boom is not just about start-ups reaching a high valuation but also about how fast they can pull that off. After raising a total of more than $2 billion from investors in June and December last year, Uber is now back for another round. The ride-hailing company is in talks to raise around $1.5 billion in financing, which could value it at $50 billion. (nyti.ms/1QzWgi1) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)