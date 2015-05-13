May 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Verizon Communications said it would buy AOL Inc
for $4.4 billion - the deal is just the latest corporate
reaction to a staggering shift in the way people across the
globe get their news and entertainment. (nyti.ms/1IA1uaX)
* A vote halted consideration of legislation granting
President Obama "fast track" power to complete a major trade
accord with 11 nations in the Pacific Rim. (nyti.ms/1Hg5EG4)
* Investors are betting that a surge in international
students will increase the imbalance in the supply and demand in
student housing. Their bet is a simple one: As students from the
world's growing middle and upper classes flock to London for
higher education, the stark supply-demand imbalance in student
housing will grow. (nyti.ms/1H2sFXy)
* Athens will repeatedly run an obstacle course to pay
billions of euros in debts to creditors and to meet basic
obligations like salaries and pensions. (nyti.ms/1cv4QQ8)
* General Electric's $13.5 billion planned
acquisition of Alstom's energy business has hit a
major snag, in the face of European Commission concerns that the
deal would hurt competition in the market for heavy-duty gas
turbines. The European Commission has asked GE for more
information on the proposed agreement, adding to concerns that
it is prepared to block it. (nyti.ms/1G4ZLdg)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)