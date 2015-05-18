May 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple confirmed on Sunday that it had purchased
Coherent Navigation, a Bay Area global positioning company,
further bolstering Apple's location technology and services.
(nyti.ms/1IGr3Zl)
* The average hedge fund has underperformed in a bull
market, returning 3 percent last year compared with a 13.7
percent gain for the Standard and Poor's 500-stock index.
Managers complain that it has become harder to make money and
that regulation has raised costs. (nyti.ms/1EVaId7)
* Cerberus Capital Management, a $20 billion
investment firm, will let its investors sell their stakes in
Remington Outdoor, formerly the Freedom Group, and move the
rifle maker out of its funds and into a special financial
vehicle. (nyti.ms/1QVzvVP)
* In February, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed
new rules that would allow people to fly small unmanned aircraft
for commercial reasons. If the regulations are approved, after
what could be a lengthy period of public comment and evaluation,
there will be implications across the country: Drones could be
used by construction workers, firefighters, filmmakers and
others. (nyti.ms/1Fslzkc)
* Ebay's classified ad website Kijiji, a flop in
the United States, is doing well in Canada with more than 12
million monthly visitors and is used by 42 percent of Canadians.
(nyti.ms/1A8Zzc3)
