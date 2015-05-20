May 20 The following are the top stories on the
* French telecommunications group Altice SA is in
discussions to buy Suddenlink Communications, a privately held
American cable operator. (nyti.ms/1JZ6pko)
* Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences
Corp said on Tuesday that it planned to divide its
commercial business from its government contractor unit; each
will become a publicly traded company. The split is expected to
be completed by the end of October. (nyti.ms/1Jy5j0V)
* Chinese officials announced a sweeping list of investment
plans and loans in Brazil on Tuesday totaling dozens of billions
of dollars, including in a contentious project for a railway to
the Pacific that would cut through the Amazon rain forest. (nyti.ms/1Fubxgx)
* Takata Corp admitted that its airbags were
defective and agreed to double the number of vehicles recalled
in the United States to nearly 34 million - or about one in
seven of the more than 250 million vehicles on American roads -
making it the largest automotive recall in American history.
(nyti.ms/1AehQVs)
* The Obama administration on Tuesday announced the arrest
of a Chinese professor and the indictment of five other Chinese
citizens in what it contended was a decade-long scheme to steal
microelectronics designs from American companies on behalf of
the Chinese government. (nyti.ms/1eerqhc)
