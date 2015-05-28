May 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google is set to unveil a payments initiative for merchants and a refashioned consumer app, while its rival Apple Inc reportedly plans a rewards program for Apple Pay.(nyti.ms/1HN8sYE)

* The chip maker Avago Technologies is in advanced talks to buy Broadcom Corp, a rival whose semiconductors are used in the iPhone and other popular devices, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SDiLVm)

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun looking into whether medical device makers, doctors and hospitals broke the law by failing to report problems linked to a power tool used during gynecologic surgery, according to two people who said they were interviewed by investigators. (nyti.ms/1Rpjecd)

* Jawbone sued Fitbit Inc in California State Court, accusing its rival of "systematically plundering" confidential information by hiring Jawbone employees who improperly downloaded sensitive materials shortly before leaving. The legal action is an unusual twist as Fitbit prepares to make its stock market debut to take advantage of huge demand for wearable devices. (nyti.ms/1KqsPv4)

* United States President Obama announced a sweeping new clean water regulation meant to restore the federal government's authority to limit pollution in the nation's rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. (nyti.ms/1FEpveG)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)