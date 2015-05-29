May 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc is introducing several initiatives to
highlight its inexpensive virtual reality viewer, including a
partnership with GoPro Inc and plans to post virtual
reality videos on YouTube. (nyti.ms/1BsZStp)
* The Federal Trade Commission announced that its seven-year
lawsuit against Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, would be settled for
$1.2 billion. The agency accused the company of illegally
blocking generic competition to Provigil, a sleep-disorder drug.
(nyti.ms/1HyIUvU)
* David Friehling, who worked for the Ponzi scheme
mastermind Bernard Madoff, won plaudits from federal prosecutors
as a cooperating witness, and because of that he will not serve
any time in prison for his role in the financial fraud, which
lasted more than two decades. (nyti.ms/1cmxzWP)
* The Obama administration, aiming to keep a finicky,
chickenlike bird called the greater sage grouse off the
endangered species list, moved to limit petroleum drilling and
other activities on some of its wide-ranging habitat in the
American West. (nyti.ms/1Bt4obj)
* At least 20 companies have removed their ads from the
TLC's popular reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after a report
that one of its stars had been investigated on suspicion of
molesting underage girls. (nyti.ms/1G5pgN4)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)