(Corrects to Motorola Mobility from Motorola Solutions Inc in
last item in June 1 compilation)
June 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The founder of Men's Wearhouse is officially
unveiling zTailors, a website and app that connect customers
with on-demand tailors who make house calls. (nyti.ms/1AE9NS5)
* Flibanserin, which aims to restore lost libido in women,
has been twice rejected by the FDA, which cited limited
effectiveness as well as side effects. The drug will go before
agency advisers again on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1d8nqxD)
* After clearing the Senate last month, the bill to give the
U.S. President Barack Obama fast-track authority for the
Trans-Pacific Partnership will meet skepticism from Democrats
and the Republicans'. (nyti.ms/1RDyemU)
* Saudi Arabia is less concerned about the price of crude
oil in the global markets and more concerned about delivering
fuel to its growing economy. The change is upending the
traditional market dynamics that have influenced the direction
of oil prices for decades. (nyti.ms/1I3gMUn)
* Years after Motorola Mobility, the mobile device company,
became a corporate victim of a price-fixing scheme, the Supreme
Court might take up the case. (nyti.ms/1M2kFdu)
