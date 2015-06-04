June 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece visited
Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a bailout deal, signs emerged
that the two sides might be edging closer to a compromise. (nyti.ms/1IeLyK0)
* Elliott Management, run by Paul Singer, has bought a 7
percent stake in Samsung C&T Corp and has criticized
Cheil's takeover proposal as "significantly" undervaluing the
company. (nyti.ms/1dNEf1Y)
* Nomad Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it was in
"early stage" talks to acquire the Continental Europe business
of Findus Group, the British frozen food and seafood
supplier. (nyti.ms/1M6uYN4)
* Maggi noodles were found to have high levels of lead in
several samples, which Nestle India Ltd said were
taken from an expired batch. (nyti.ms/1dNEUjY)
* A British court ruled on Wednesday that the Lloyds
Banking Group Plc would not be allowed to redeem a
series of high-interest bonds, a move the lender hoped would
save it more than $300 million a year. (nyti.ms/1RKZT5q)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)