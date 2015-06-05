June 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the
Federal Reserve should wait until next year before raising its
benchmark interest rate, citing the stubborn persistence of
sluggish inflation. (nyti.ms/1QaWxeu)
* HSBC Holdings Plc will pay about $42.8 million to
settle the inquiry into possible money laundering at its Swiss
private bank and won't face criminal charges. (nyti.ms/1AQXfqp)
* The British government said it would sell its remaining
stake in the Royal Mail Plc as part of an effort to
reduce the country's debt. (nyti.ms/1FxpeIi)
* The disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars from
three lenders, which are now insolvent, has exposed deep-rooted
corruption and the power of business oligarchs in Moldova. (nyti.ms/1FzRWat)
* Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, a Democrat, called for the
Department of Homeland Security to investigate a temporary visa
program for highly skilled immigrants after a report in The New
York Times that technology employees at Walt Disney World in
Orlando and other companies lost their jobs to immigrants and
had to train their replacements. (nyti.ms/1KPIF5O)
* SunGard, a financial software provider, filed on Thursday
to go public, roughly a decade after being acquired by a
consortium of investment firms in the early stages of a flush
time for private equity. (nyti.ms/1cB7p2P)
