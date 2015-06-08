June 8 The following are the top stories on the
* Deutsche Bank said Anshu Jain would resign at
the end of the month after three years as co-chief executive and
Jürgen Fitschen, the other co-chief executive, will step down
before his contract would have run out in 2017. Jain will be
replaced by John Cryan, 54, a former high-ranking executive of
the Swiss bank UBS.
* World leaders on Sunday increased the pressure on Europe
to resolve the crisis over Greek debt, hours after one of the
chief European negotiators expressed exasperation with the way
the Greek leader was handling the talks. (nyti.ms/1HgI4If)
* Poland has the highest levels in Europe of the tiny
pollution particles that are strongly linked to serious health
problems like heart attacks, strokes, cancer and even dementia.
(nyti.ms/1RWKzmm)
* Without raising its bid, Monsanto renewed that bid
by saying it would pay Syngenta $2 billion if Monsanto
were not able to get regulatory clearance. (nyti.ms/1G5gJGV)
* General Electric is near a deal to sell the bulk of
a division that finances leveraged buyouts to a major Canadian
pension fund, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday, as
the industrial giant seeks to shed most of its GE Capital
finance arm. (nyti.ms/1BTxb9h)
* Plains All American Pipeline, a Texas company
whose ruptured pipeline created the largest coastal oil spill in
California in 25 years had assured the government that a break
in the line, while possible, was "extremely unlikely" and that
state-of-the-art monitoring could quickly detect possible leaks
and alert operators, documents show. (nyti.ms/1cFDmak)
