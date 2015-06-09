June 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After Iceland imposed capital controls during the global financial crisis, the move helped stabilize the country's banking system, putting the economy on a path to recovery. As Iceland now unwinds those controls nearly seven years later, the government is trying to prevent a mass exodus of money and keep the country from backsliding. (nyti.ms/1eZiInk)

* The French conglomerate Saint-Gobain said on Monday that it had begun exclusive talks to sell its glass-packaging unit Verallia to the private equity firm Apollo Global Management for about $3.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1KlU9gm)

* Syngenta said on Monday that it had rejected a second takeover approach from Monsanto, its American rival. Syngenta of Switzerland said it received another letter from Monsanto on Saturday, essentially repeating its prior offer to acquire the company for about $45 billion. Syngenta rejected a takeover bid by Monsanto in May, in part citing potential regulatory concerns. (nyti.ms/1MjZJy9)

* President Barack Obama would have preferred to spend the summit meeting of the leaders of the seven leading industrial nations fully focused on big issues that he hopes will define his legacy, including confronting climate change and expanding global trade. Instead, crisis diplomacy once again largely overshadowed those issues, as the leaders struggled to confront the threats posed by the Islamic State and the problem of Russia's involvement in Ukraine.(nyti.ms/1GnpJbS)

* German regulators played a role in the departures of Deutsche Bank's chief executives, according to two people briefed on the events that contributed to the leadership upheaval. (nyti.ms/1GnpJbS)

* A report from Paul Volcker's new foundation says that states are building up piles of debt and pushing costs to future generations of taxpayers. (nyti.ms/1dZdUhC)

* Faced with homegrown competition in China, Uber is offering its Chinese drivers bonuses of up to three times fares. (nyti.ms/1eZiInk) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)