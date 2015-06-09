June 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After Iceland imposed capital controls during the global
financial crisis, the move helped stabilize the country's
banking system, putting the economy on a path to recovery. As
Iceland now unwinds those controls nearly seven years later, the
government is trying to prevent a mass exodus of money and keep
the country from backsliding. (nyti.ms/1eZiInk)
* The French conglomerate Saint-Gobain said on Monday that
it had begun exclusive talks to sell its glass-packaging unit
Verallia to the private equity firm Apollo Global Management
for about $3.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1KlU9gm)
* Syngenta said on Monday that it had rejected a
second takeover approach from Monsanto, its American
rival. Syngenta of Switzerland said it received another letter
from Monsanto on Saturday, essentially repeating its prior offer
to acquire the company for about $45 billion. Syngenta rejected
a takeover bid by Monsanto in May, in part citing potential
regulatory concerns. (nyti.ms/1MjZJy9)
* President Barack Obama would have preferred to spend the
summit meeting of the leaders of the seven leading industrial
nations fully focused on big issues that he hopes will define
his legacy, including confronting climate change and expanding
global trade. Instead, crisis diplomacy once again largely
overshadowed those issues, as the leaders struggled to confront
the threats posed by the Islamic State and the problem of
Russia's involvement in Ukraine.(nyti.ms/1GnpJbS)
* German regulators played a role in the departures of
Deutsche Bank's chief executives, according to two
people briefed on the events that contributed to the leadership
upheaval. (nyti.ms/1GnpJbS)
* A report from Paul Volcker's new foundation says that
states are building up piles of debt and pushing costs to future
generations of taxpayers. (nyti.ms/1dZdUhC)
* Faced with homegrown competition in China, Uber is
offering its Chinese drivers bonuses of up to three times fares.
(nyti.ms/1eZiInk)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)