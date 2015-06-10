June 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The attorneys general of New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple Inc's negotiations with music companies in search of potential antitrust violations. Universal Music Group Inc on Tuesday confirmed it was cooperating with the industrywide investigation. (nyti.ms/1JIEff8)

* British Bank HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it would shed as many as 50,000 of its about 250,000 jobs as it sells several underperforming businesses, reduces the size of its global investment banking business and tries to cut billions of dollars in costs. (nyti.ms/1Hp9jQW)

* A Texas federal judge handed down a $663 million judgment Tuesday against Trinity Industries Inc, the guardrail maker accused of producing a faulty product that can jam and spear through vehicles. (nyti.ms/1TahyVN)

* Hewlett-Packard Co's ill-fated acquisition of the software maker Autonomy will cost another $100 million, as the company prepares to settle class-action litigation tied to the 2011 deal. (nyti.ms/1I0Fp1w)

* General Electric said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell the bulk of a division that finances leveraged buyouts to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a $12 billion deal.(nyti.ms/1HpcNDc)