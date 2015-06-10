June 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The attorneys general of New York and Connecticut are
investigating Apple Inc's negotiations with music
companies in search of potential antitrust violations. Universal
Music Group Inc on Tuesday confirmed it was cooperating with the
industrywide investigation. (nyti.ms/1JIEff8)
* British Bank HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday
that it would shed as many as 50,000 of its about 250,000 jobs
as it sells several underperforming businesses, reduces the size
of its global investment banking business and tries to cut
billions of dollars in costs. (nyti.ms/1Hp9jQW)
* A Texas federal judge handed down a $663 million judgment
Tuesday against Trinity Industries Inc, the guardrail
maker accused of producing a faulty product that can jam and
spear through vehicles. (nyti.ms/1TahyVN)
* Hewlett-Packard Co's ill-fated acquisition of the
software maker Autonomy will cost another $100 million, as the
company prepares to settle class-action litigation tied to the
2011 deal. (nyti.ms/1I0Fp1w)
* General Electric said on Tuesday that it had agreed
to sell the bulk of a division that finances leveraged buyouts
to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a $12 billion
deal.(nyti.ms/1HpcNDc)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)